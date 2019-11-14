Local business builds memorial crosses for kids

LEBANON, Mo. – A recent spike in child deaths has prompted a small business in Lebanon to donate its time and talent

The owners of AB Wood Decor, Ashley and Benjie Poe, have made a career out of to helping their community, but they never imagined the need would be this great.

But running a small business is only a part-time job.

Ashley is first responder and Benjie serves as a volunteer firefighter

A career requiring instant action, often leaving the desire to do even more.

A series of tragic child deaths in the community tested the couple in both areas of their lives.

The Poes used their woodworking skills to build memorial crosses, donating the symbols to grieving families.

Ashley says the crosses can never undo the tragedies that have unfolded but hopes the hand made gifts will help to heal the hearts of those left behind.

Working as first responders have always left the Poes wanting to further assist the victims they save; they now have the platform to do that in a unique way.

If you want to learn more about the couple’s self-funded crosses for kids program visit abwooddecor.com.