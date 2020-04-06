Local blood centers say giving blood is safe, essential during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Since the severity of COVID-19 has grown, maybe you’ve thought about giving blood but are unsure if it’s actually safe to do so.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks put those fears to rest.

They say there’s no need to be afraid to help others out during this pandemic.

“It’s important to be giving blood simply because the need for blood never stops,” said Chris Pilgrim with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. “Hospitals need blood. Mothers that are undergoing pregnancies that are in trouble need blood. People with blood disorders need blood. Babies need blood. The list goes on and on and the need never stops.”

Pilgrim says though we are under a stay at home order right now, it’s still safe to give blood.

“The surgeon general says giving blood is a safe activity and an activity that is essential and should continue,” Pilgrim said.

And they’re making sure everything is clean and sterilized.

“We’ve taken extra steps to ensure our donor and our employees safety as well,” Pilgrim said. “Your temperature is taken when you walk in the door. We take your temperature during your physical exam. Extra hand sanitizer at all stations. Protective gloves available for use.”

However, Pilgrim says to give blood you must be feeling healthy.

“What I’d really say to some who thinks they have COVID-19 is don’t come in and donate,” Pilgrim said. “If you feel like you’re under the weather, please wait until you’re feeling better.”

The center has seen an incredible response from the public in giving blood.

“Supplies are good,” Pilgrim said. “We had a tremendous donor response all of our moblie drives virtually have been canceled for the month of April. We’re losing potentially 3,000 donations. So, we’re really looking to our donor centers here in Springfield and Joplin and two in northwest Arkansas to pick up the slack. Accidents may be down in our area due to the restricted movement of people, but, you know, we’re still seeing a hospital need. I expect we’ll have a need, maybe an acute need in a few weeks. Right now, we’re doing okay, but we’ll monitor it day to day CBCO donors provide all the blood for our area patients so it’s important to give locally if you can.”

Someone who may be carrier of the disease, and not know it, can still donate blood.

Pilgrim says there’s no evidence to believe the disease can be transmitted through a blood donation.