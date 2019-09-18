Local Bladesmith gets chance to compete on TV show ‘Forged in Fire’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield teen recently got a chance to compete on the History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’ TV show. Collin Miller is a bladesmith, who’s been making swords for nearly a decade. He just turned 19! We met up with him Tuesday afternoon, to talk about his experience on the show.

“I actually got into bladesmithing when I was much younger. I made my first knife when I was about 11 years old. I always was tinkering with stuff and you know building different things. I was just always really intrigued by history and weaponry and that led to what I’m doing now,” said Collin.

Collin constructs all of his blades in a shed that he and his dad built behind their house in West Springfield. It has all the tools he needs, including a forge, grinder, press, and heat-treating barrel.

Collins says, “I actually was homeschooled. Which is what gave me a little more time to practice and get good at blacksmithing.”

Collin started his own business and posts many of his creations on Facebook and Instagram. And that’s exactly how the producers of ‘Forged in Fire’ found him.

“They actually had two or three different casting producers contact me before I was even 18,” said Collin.

Once he was old enough, he agreed to fly out to Stamford Connecticut last April to film the show and competed as one of the youngest contestants ever.

Collin says, “it’s three rounds with four different contestants, and the last one at the end is the winner. I felt good, except my blood pressure was through the roof. There’s no planning for what your material was. So all you could plan for was your approach and your strategy. I watched a lot of the episodes to kind of prepare for the competition and I noticed a lot of people like standing around. And I’m like I don’t want to do that at all. I don’t want to be sitting still for even a second.”

Back here at home, Collin continues to make blades for his customers. His waiting list is over a year long. But in the end, he says his passion of bladesmithing is more of an art, than a science and it’s worth the wait. “It was a really fun experience, and I’m excited to see what the edit looks like.”

Collin’s episode of ‘Forged in Fire’ airs Wednesday at 8:00 pm. The theme is “Kung Fu”. Each contestant had to make a matching set of Japanese Kunai throwing knives in three hours. Tune in Wednesday night to see if Collin takes home the $10,000 prize!