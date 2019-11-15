Local bakers build gingerbread houses for charity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local bakers crafted their best gingerbread house for charity tonight.

The Gingerbread Tower Competition is part of CoxHealth’s annual Wrap It Up event.

There was also a silent auction, holiday games, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus at tonight’s event.

It benefits the CoxHealth Foundation and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth.

“Sponsors, and our donors and volunteers, are the lifeblood of our foundation and the way that we’re able to help our community members who would otherwise go without vital medication and care,so we’re very thankful for them to provide and continue to provide for our community,” Whitney Williams said, Senior development officer with CoxHealth Foundation.

One of the staff members at CoxHealth’s ER is also a cup stacker.

He built a Christmas scene, which was torn down by the highest bidder.