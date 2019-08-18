Local animal store hosts event for national “Clear the Shelters” day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today was “Clear the Shelters” day across America.

It’s a day where abandoned furry friends find their forever homes.

Here in Springfield, some organizations had their own events.

Foster owner Miros Mitchell says she loves saving animals from bad situations.

She enjoys changing an animals life for the better.

“Finding homes for them it is very enjoyable because then you see the aftermath of how good they’ve done and the life they have ahead of them with their new family and it’s just satisfying, I mean it’s just great,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell has been fostering animals from shelters for five years.

“I get to see them when they are scared, they’re not sociable or they come from where they’ve been neglected, starved,” Mitchell said. “Once you get them out of there you start seeing their little personalities come out, little smiles, playfulness and it’s all worth it.”

What makes someone a good foster owner?

“A good match would be best. So a dog that likes to do things that you do. Poppy likes to lounge and watch TV so if you like to lounge and watch TV she would be perfect,” C.A.R.E. adoption counselor Emily Elkins said.

Rescue one’s Fran Ritchey said an owner should be patient.

“Because some of our animals they have some problems coming in and we want people who are gonna be patient and who are gonna be willing to help them,” Ritchey said.

Ritchey adds that a foster owner should get familiar with their animal.

Mitchell believes more people should be foster owners.

“It just gives them the sense of saving a life and knowing that they made a difference for that one animal,” Mitchell said.