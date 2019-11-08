Local animal rescue is asking for help

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A local animal rescue that we feature on our daybreak show here on KOLR10 needs some extra help as we face bitterly cold temperatures.

Volunteers with Valley Hills Animal Rescue are putting in extra hours after a co-founder passed away.

Now, there is a great need for foster families, to make sure the animals are out of the cold since the rescue is based outside.

Gina Stidham is the chair of the Valley Hills Animal Rescue Board.

She told us the rescue is just like a family and even though the passing of its co-founder is a huge loss, they’ll continue to honor his memory by helping animals.

“We recently lost Jim Gillam. He was our cofounder, of Valley Hills Animal Rescue and board member, and very active as a volunteer,” Stidham said. “When we let all of our volunteers know what happened, it was immediate.

“There’s nothing that you can replace having a family of their own, and when you’re taking a dog into your home that is giving them a chance to acclimate to a family life which is going to increase their adoption odds greatly.”

Right now, Valley Hills is taking care of 14 cats and 22 dogs.

If you are interested in fostering or volunteering you can fill out a foster application on Valley Hills’ website.