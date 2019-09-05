Local aids Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Some of the relief workers who are helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian are from the Ozarks.

The Wyman family moved to Springfield in the 90s.

Their son Joel Wyman is currently a commanding officer for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Joel’s dad, Dr. Brett Wyman, said Joel oversees a crew of 24.

The team was recently stationed in Puerto Rico and responds to disasters that occur between South Carolina and Venezuela.

Right now, Joel’s boat is near the Bahamas, where his team is working to aid in relief efforts.

Dr. Wyman said this includes providing supplies as well as participating in search-and-rescue missions.

“Joel’s always been like a service attitude person I think,” Dr. Wymand said. “I think he likes when he can help other people and I think this gives him an opportunity to help greater needs. All of us help people with small issues but this is life or death. They have to step right in there regardless of the weather.”

At least 100 survivors of Hurricane Dorian have been rescued in the Bahamas’ northern islands.

Above is the full interview Joel Wyman did with a bilingual reporter in Puerto Rico. The first 25 seconds are in Spanish.