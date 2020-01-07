LIVE UPDATES: Man accused killing woman in fatal crash stands trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Prosecutors allege Tommy Morris Jr. sold a man drugs, sped away from police, ran a red light, and caused a fatal collision at Scenic and Mt. Vernon back in April of 2018.

Almost two years later, on January 7th, 2020, Morris’ trial began.

KOLR 10 Reporter, Bailey Strohl was there in the courtroom, delivering the latest information via Twitter.

Prosecution says they will be calling the victim’s mother as a witness, Matthew Davidson, a man accused of buying drugs from Morris before the pursuit and crash, as well as the defendant, Tommy Morris Jr. — Bailey Strohl KOLR10 (@01hay_bails) January 7, 2020

Opening statements began around 12:30 on Monday.

OPENING STATEMENTS: Prosecution claims undercover detective were doing surveillance at the Best Budget Inn when they spotted Tommy Morris’ car. Claims he evaded officers the first time he left the motel, then returned and attempted to leave again. — Bailey Strohl KOLR10 (@01hay_bails) January 7, 2020

Prosecution claims the second time Morris left the motel, he poured what looked like pills into his mouth and carried a backpack full of drugs into the car. Claims Morris then went to meet Davidson at Price Cutter, where undercover officers attempted to detain Morris. — Bailey Strohl KOLR10 (@01hay_bails) January 7, 2020

Prosecution claims detectives lost sight of Morris, but later saw him on Scenic, where he was going approximately 78 mph in a 35 mph zone. Claim surveillance video will be played that shows detectives were 11 seconds behind Morris on scenic. — Bailey Strohl KOLR10 (@01hay_bails) January 7, 2020

More than 50 grams of methamphetamine were found in Morris’ possession, according to the state.

Prosecutors urged the court to find Morris guilty of second-degree murder, attempt to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

During their opening statements, Morris’ defense lawyers argued their client is hardly guilty of murder, conceding the allegations against Morris fit more with charges of involuntary manslaughter.

OPENING STATEMENTS: Defense claims this is NOT a murder case. Claims that the case involuntary manslaughter because the pursuit by detectives had already ended when the fatal crash happened. — Bailey Strohl KOLR10 (@01hay_bails) January 7, 2020

Prosecutors began questioning witnesses shortly after the end of opening statements. The first four witnesses called by the prosecution are expected to be undercover police officers.

After short recess, prosecution calls first undercover officer to the witness stand. The officer has pointed to Morris as the suspect he saw inside the car they were following the day of the surveillance and crash. — Bailey Strohl KOLR10 (@01hay_bails) January 7, 2020

Prosecution shows images of the motel room detectives say Morris was staying at the Best Budget Inn on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield. Shows view they had of the room while doing surveillance on April 17th. — Bailey Strohl KOLR10 (@01hay_bails) January 7, 2020

Undercover officer claims Morris brought what looked like a red wallet out of the motel room, poured something in his mouth, then poured the rest into a bag that was in Morris’ trunk. Claims he also brought a black backpack into his car, then left the motel. — Bailey Strohl KOLR10 (@01hay_bails) January 7, 2020

At just after 1:00 pm, Strohl reports, the prosecution called its second witness, another undercover officer, to the stand.

Second undercover officer claims he tried to pull Morris over on Chestnut Expressway the first time he left the motel, but Morris refused to pull over. Officer says he did not continue to pursue Morris because the risk of the stop outweighed public safety at that point. — Bailey Strohl KOLR10 (@01hay_bails) January 7, 2020

To get up-to-the-minute information, follow Bailey Strohl on Twitter.

This is a developing story.