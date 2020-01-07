LIVE UPDATES: Man accused killing woman in fatal crash stands trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Prosecutors allege Tommy Morris Jr. sold a man drugs, sped away from police, ran a red light, and caused a fatal collision at Scenic and Mt. Vernon back in April of 2018.
Almost two years later, on January 7th, 2020, Morris’ trial began.
KOLR 10 Reporter, Bailey Strohl was there in the courtroom, delivering the latest information via Twitter.
Opening statements began around 12:30 on Monday.
More than 50 grams of methamphetamine were found in Morris’ possession, according to the state.
Prosecutors urged the court to find Morris guilty of second-degree murder, attempt to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
During their opening statements, Morris’ defense lawyers argued their client is hardly guilty of murder, conceding the allegations against Morris fit more with charges of involuntary manslaughter.
Prosecutors began questioning witnesses shortly after the end of opening statements. The first four witnesses called by the prosecution are expected to be undercover police officers.
At just after 1:00 pm, Strohl reports, the prosecution called its second witness, another undercover officer, to the stand.
This is a developing story.