LIVE UPDATES: Major deputy and police presence reported south of Springfield city limits

News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights night_1452092583640.jpg

5:58 p.m.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, what we now know is a standoff on West Edward St. started with a requested well-being check.

A Facebook post from GCSO (below) says officers responded to check on what they were told was a potentially suicidal student.

When officers arrived they were met with gunfire.

Greene County deputies responded to the 3200 block of W Edward Street for a check the well being call. Missouri State…

Posted by Greene County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 1, 2019

4:57 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– A large number of Springfield Police officers and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies are present on West Edward Street, just off of Farm Road 135 south of Springfield’s city limits.

There’s no word yet on what the authorities are there for, but Ozarks First crews on the scene are reporting it is a sizable gathering of officers.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories

Community Calendar