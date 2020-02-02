LIVE UPDATES: Chiefs take on Niners in Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI — The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers are battling it out at Hard Rock Stadium in Super Bowl LIV.
The Niners won the coin toss and deferred. The Chiefs are receiving the first half.
5:50 p.m.
SACKED! Chiefs defense brings down 49ers quarterback Garoppolo.
5:53 p.m.
San Fransisco kicks a field goal straight down the middle. 0-3 San Fransisco in the lead.
6:10 p.m.
Patrick Mahomes maneuvers to get the first touchdown of the Super Bowl.
The extra point is good and Chiefs lead 7-3.
6:20 p.m.
Chiefs #21 Sammy Watkins intercept on 49ers territory.
Kansas City starts on the 44-yard line.