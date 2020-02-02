LIVE UPDATES: Chiefs take on Niners in Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed with helmets of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prior to a press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The 49ers will face the Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

MIAMI — The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers are battling it out at Hard Rock Stadium in Super Bowl LIV.

The Niners won the coin toss and deferred. The Chiefs are receiving the first half.

5:50 p.m.

SACKED! Chiefs defense brings down 49ers quarterback Garoppolo.

5:53 p.m.

San Fransisco kicks a field goal straight down the middle. 0-3 San Fransisco in the lead.

6:10 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes maneuvers to get the first touchdown of the Super Bowl.

The extra point is good and Chiefs lead 7-3.

6:20 p.m.

Chiefs #21 Sammy Watkins intercept on 49ers territory.

Kansas City starts on the 44-yard line.