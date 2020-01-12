LIVE UPDATES: Chiefs battle Houston at Arrowhead

Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

2:51 p.m.

The second quarter is underway. Texans lead, 21-0.

2:40 p.m.

After a botched kick return, the Texans recover the ball in their own red zone. They score a third touchdown.

Score: 21-0, Texans.

2:20 p.m.

Houston scores another touchdown.

Score: 14-0, Texans.

2:15 p.m.

The Houston Texans score first. Touchdown.

Score: 7-0, Texans.

2:00 p.m.

The game is on. Stay tuned to this thread for score updates at the top of every quarter.

Are you at the game? Send us some of your fan pics!

News@KOLR10.com

