LIVE UPDATES: Brad Jennings returns to court to sue Highway Patrol sergeant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A civil rights violation case against Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Sergeant Dan Nash was well underway before noon on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Both Nash’s defense team and the legal team of Plaintiff, Brad Jennings, issued opening statements to a court made up of nine jurors and Federal Judge Willie Epps Jr. Jennings’ team even called its first witness.

Jennings, a Buffalo man who was convicted of killing his wife Lisa in 2009, is suing Nash for allegedly suppressing evidence. Jennings’ conviction was vacated in 2018. While he served 10 years of a 25-year prison sentence, he is now considered innocent of the crime.

During their opening statement, Jennings’ attorneys argued Sgt. Nash knew and deliberately withheld the results of a gunshot residue test performed on Jennings’ robe during the original investigation into Lisa’s death back in 2006. That test came back to show there was no gunshot residue on the robe. These tests were never disclosed during Jennings’ initial trial.

Nash’s defense team argues it was not solely the Highway Patrol sergeant’s responsibility to make sure the test was delivered to prosecutors.

“It’s a group effort,” Nash’s attorneys argued Wednesday.

Jennings’ attorneys argue that time on the inside caused him significant financial and emotional damages.

Lisa Phoenix, the first witness called, is the attorney responsible for locating the missing gunshot residue test.

On Wednesday, she told the court she went to Highway Patrol’s Troop D headquarters in Springfield, hoping to locate evidence related to Jennings case. Instead, she found the gunshot residue test itself.

Knowing the test existed, she requested the test’s results through a public information request known as a sunshine application. She says she Highway Patrol failed to deliver the test’s results. She wouldn’t receive those test results until a few months later, when she filed a second request.

She told the court she cried when she saw the results of the test.

This is a developing story.