Springfield Mayor discusses past 14 months in State of the City Address

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Thursday, June 3, the annual State of the City Address was presented by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure to reflect on the last 14 months in Springfield.

Presiding Greene County Commissioner Bob Dixon presented the event.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt also spoke before the mayor and talked about the COVID-19 vaccine, infrastructure and more.

Then McClure began the Address by talking about the pandemic and the efforts of many in Springfield to combat and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is you (the public), who largely determined our fate,” McClure said. “Your sacrifice, resilience, patience, selflessness, and love for one another are what continues to see us through. It has not been easy. Thank you.”

“Never in my lifetime did I expect to see such impressive displays of service and valiant sacrifices,” McClure said. “To those who have lost loved ones forever due to this pandemic, I share your grief. We will never be able to replace those we have lost. But we certainly can continue to take measures to make sure that their deaths were not in vain,”

He also talked about the City’s relationship with its higher education universities and the Springfield Public School’s hiring Dr. Grenita Lathan who is the first woman and person of color to serve as the superintendent for Springfield Public Schools.

McClure also followed with the protest that took place during the summer of 2020. He thanked the Springfield City Manager and City Council for hiring the City’s first-ever Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

You can watch the full live stream here.