Live, laugh, and enjoy Springfield’s new sitcom show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Brand New Life, a new live audience sitcom filmed in Springfield, has one episode under its belt and is ready to bring this new concept to Springfield.

The director of Brand New Life, Richie Lee, says the city has never seen anything like this before.

“It’s Springfield first live taped sitcom, so that’s exciting because we’ve had our late-night shows here in town but we haven’t had a three-camera live taped show, which is so much different than a play.”

The show is about three people sharing a house in Los Angeles. The characters are Brad, Piper, and Christine. Brad is gay and Piper is a lesbian and Christine is Brad’s sister.

“Brand New Life is the story of two roommates, Brad and Piper, who are best friends living together and then Brad’s sister comes to live with them, and that’s where some of the comedy comes in.”

Richie, who plays Brad, says they taped their first episode in October with a nearly full house. They tape the show every fourth Friday, so the next taping will be November 22nd.

He says once they are done with the taping, the footage then gets edited and put on their YuoTube account within a couple of weeks, their first episode will be available November 15th.

Richie says it’s excited to hear the laughter, “To bring back laughter because nowadays it just feels like there’s a cloud over us. Everybody’s stressed out and works really hard and it just feels like being able to come to see a comedy and just forgetting about the outside world just for a few minutes really is something great.”

Richie wants to make the point that this is not a gay show, it is a show with gay people in it.

“I’m trying to make this to where it doesn’t even matter. Yes, two of the characters are gay, there are gay jokes, we want to accept gay people. We want everyone to be able to enjoy this and maybe learn a little bit of something that gay people aren’t just gay that they’re just regular everyday boring people too,” says Richie.

