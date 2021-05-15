Little Rock drops mask mandate following new CDC guidance

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock is dropping its requirement to wear a mask to combat the coronavirus following loosened federal guidance and a new state law that will ban local mandates.

Mayor Frank Scott on Friday said the city’s mandate will end, effective Saturday. Private entities can still enforce their own requirements on employees and patrons. The move comes a day after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arkansas dropped its mask mandate in March, but still allowed local requirements. A law that takes effect in late July will ban any local or state mask mandates in Arkansas.