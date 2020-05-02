Listen to the dispatch call these deputies made while delivering a baby

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– Let’s play “Would You Rather”. We’ll go first. Would you rather be an expectant pair of parents who just got pulled over on the way to the hospital or the deputies who had to deliver the baby on the side of the road?

On the morning of April 30, 2020, Deputies Bailey and Sylvester with the Camden County Sheriff’s Department followed a car that was speeding and, according to the Deputies’ report, driving eratically.

Approaching the vehicle, the deputies expected to deliver a ticket. They ended up delivering something else entirely.

The man behind the wheel informed the deputies that he was heading to the hospital to become a dad. The baby’s soon-to-be mother was in both the passenger seat and labor.

Listening to the dispatch call for medical assistance, you can hear as the two deputies deliver the baby.

“Bringing a new life into the world…” Deputy Sylvester told KOLR10 reporters, “That’s awesome.”

On a list of remarkable career moments, Sylvester says, “It’ll be hard to top that.”

