List of Halloween events around the Ozarks

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Not sure what to do for Halloween this year? No worries!

Here’s a list of events around the Ozarks to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.

Events scheduled for Friday, October 29:

Halloween Spooktacular at the Nixa Parks and Recreation. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m.

City Hall Haunt at Parks Battlefield Missouri. Starting at 6 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 30:

Halloween Hustle will be at City Utilities of Springfield. Those interested in participating in the 5 and 10k can join in person or virtually for the annual event. The event will benefit Harmony House. Those who still want to join will have to pay $30.

Marvelous Discovery Halloween will begin from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clever’s Spooktacular Halloween Candy Hunt & Trunk or Treat will begin from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 31:

Treat Yourself in Republic will begin at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.