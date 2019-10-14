Link found between pollution and miscarriages

U.S. — There could be a significant link between pollution and miscarriages.

A new study says pregnant women exposed to high levels of pollution have an increased risk of having a “silent miscarriage” in the first trimester.

A “silent miscarriage” happens when a fetus hasn’t formed or has died, but the placenta and embryonic tissue remain.

Researchers think ‘particulate matter’ pollution is a problem because the tiny particles can cross the maternal-fetal blood barrier and disrupt fetal growth and development.