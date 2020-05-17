Likely breach shuts down Arkansas unemployment program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a state program that was created to process unemployment applications in Arkansas for self-employed individuals or gig economy workers appears to have been illegally accessed and has been shut down.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday an applicant for the program is believed to have somehow accessed the system, prompting an investigation of a possible data breach.

The probe will determine if any personal data from applicants was obtained.

If any individuals had their data compromised, they will be notified and steps will be taken to address the situation, including possible credit monitoring.

About 30,000 people have applied to the program.