Likely breach shuts down Arkansas unemployment program

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Unemployment Rises In November_-65813248566017829

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a state program that was created to process unemployment applications in Arkansas for self-employed individuals or gig economy workers appears to have been illegally accessed and has been shut down.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Saturday an applicant for the program is believed to have somehow accessed the system, prompting an investigation of a possible data breach.

The probe will determine if any personal data from applicants was obtained.

If any individuals had their data compromised, they will be notified and steps will be taken to address the situation, including possible credit monitoring.

About 30,000 people have applied to the program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now