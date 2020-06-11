Life360’s Fairbanks Coffee shop reopens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Life360’s Fairbanks Coffee shop has reopened its doors.

Fairbanks Coffee is located in the heart of Grant Beach.

At first glance, it looks like your typical coffee shop, but, for employees like, Jamison Wilmoth, it’s much more.

“I’ve learned how to keep good maintenance of a building, kind of get that entrepreneurial understanding of what grows and what allows this business to prosper,” Wilmoth said.

Wilmoth is part of Life360’s jobs for life program.

“It looks great on a resume and I’m working hard and I’m working to be a good adult,” Wilmoth said.

Which works to set local youth up for long term success.

“Coming from such a small start-up kind of growth environment you’re able to able to absorb so many aspects of this entrepreneurial area,” Wilmoth said.

Right in his own neighborhood.

“It’s such a nice thing to know that I can just walk and it is less than half a mile away,” Wilmoth said.

Jeremy Hahn oversees Life360’s community services.

“We see kids all the way from pre-school begin to learn some basic things of investing and some of those basic skills that are required to succeed in life,” Hahn said.

Hahn says the group knew early on it wanted to provide resources to families in the Grant Beach area.

“We’re right here not outsiders coming in but instead part of the neighborhood helping lift the whole thing up,” Hahn said.

Hahn says the group also offers things like nutrition and housing services.

Fairbanks Coffee is only offering takeout as of June 11, 2020. Click here to learn more about Life360’s community service projects.