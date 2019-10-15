Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is in the Ozarks for Buy Missouri Week

THE OZARKS, Mo. — Buy Missouri week is back this year which is an effort created by Governor Mike Parson a few years ago to draw attention to local businesses across the state.

Now Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has taken over the program and today he is meeting with some businesses in the Ozarks.

During a visit to the Waterwheel Leather Company, Kehoe shared more about some unexpected benefits of the program.

“What has spun out of that is, we’ll be visiting Buy Missouri companies or potential Buy Missouri companies and they will talk about a packaging need or something, a supply, a part, a component they need to make their product,” said Lt. Gov. Kehoe. “And the governor or I, because he’s been to a lot of these companies and now I’ve been to them all, can say ‘hey, wait a minute we know somebody in St. Joseph, Missouri that makes that and maybe. So the kind of side benefit that’s been kind of fun is hooking Buy Missouri companies up together to find out how they can help each other out.”

KOLR10’s Frances Lin is putting together more on Buy Missouri Week and some of the companies from the Ozarks that are involved.

We’ll hear from her tonight at 10 p.m.