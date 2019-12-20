Breaking News
Licenses for medical marijuana testing facilities are being released

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Licenses for medical marijuana testing facilities in the state of Missouri are being released to applicants today, Dec. 19.

And we now know one facility will be right here in Springfield.

That facility will be located near Grant and Olive Street.

Another testing facility will open in Galena Missouri on Main Street.

Ten facilities were approved across the state out of seventeen applicants.

Licenses for facilities and dispensaries must be given out by the Department of Health and Human Services by the end of this year.

