Library Center teaches families to fight flu season naturally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — So far this flu season, there have been at least 13 million flu illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 deaths — 39 of those being children.

in Springfield, the Library Center is working to help families fight cold and flu season naturally.

Health Coach and Pediatric Registered Nurse Leah Bodenbach spoke to parents this morning about simple, effective and safe ways to prepare kids for flu season.

But if your family does catch the flu, she recommends improving gut health and eating whole, real food that can boost your immune system.

“I’m doing this because I think it is really important as a parent to be able to just feel empowered and comfortable at home before your kids get sick, going through the sick season and just when your kids get sick,” Bodenbach said. “I think some of these things are really beneficial to just getting your immune system strong so that you can prevent the flu or just have a lesser version of it once to do get the flu once you do get sick.”

Bodenbach encourages parents to trust their intuition and says if you feel concerned about your child, take them to the doctor.