Library Center hosts holiday traditions for those with Alzheimer’s, dementia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Celebrating the holidays can bring many common traditions, such as listening to carols, decorating cookies and watching classic holiday films.

Sometimes, though, that can become complicated for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia — and it can be difficult for their families.

But today the Library Center set up all of those traditions in one place just for them.

“Well, its been reported that about 80% of folks that are living with dementia still reside at home,” Branch Manager of the Republic Library Tysha Shay said. “So it’s often family friends and other caregivers who are helping them. It’s important for the library to support our community members from childhood to elderhood by providing this type of activity and everyone in the family or caregivers can come together and have fun.”

Some representatives of the Alzheimer’s Association were also there to share some community resources for those looking to get more involved in the community or for those seeking any assistance.