Library Center hosts 5th annual Library Con

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Batman, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man were in town today.

That’s right, the Library Center hosted the 5th annual Library Con today.

Library Con is a family-friendly, mini-comic con that celebrates comics, reading and fandom.

The event kicked off last night with a “Harry and the Potters” concert.

Today, families were invited to the Library Center to meet authors, illustrators and their favorite characters.

Sarah Bean Thompson is the youth services manager at the Libary Center.

She says the focus of Library Con is to highlight the artists, authors and the artistic and fandom communities here in Springfield.

“We see people who love Pokemon, who love good omens, who love comics, who love Harry Potter, who love everything,” Thompson said. “We have fandom groups. We have a Lego group today. We have a Pokemon go group. We have cosplay groups dressed up as Marvel and DC super heroes. It’s just a great way for people to find what’s in their community and connect with other people and find those similar interests.”

Thompson says Library Con is great first ‘con’ experience and that the Library Center loves hosting the event.