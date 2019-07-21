Breaking News
Library Center gets kids excited for Library Con with a cosplay workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Library Center started prepping for ‘Library-Con’ today with a do-it-yourself cosplay workshop this afternoon.

Tweens in 4th through 8th grade were invited to learn the basics of creating costumes based on their favorite characters.

They were encouraged to use household items and thrift store finds to create their ensembles.

Lily Hopkins attended the workshop today. “I’ve been wanting to cosplay for a while. I’m trying to make a wig. I already made a flower crown, but I’m trying to figure out how to make a wig.”

She’s excited about making her costume and is hoping to attend ‘Library-Con’ next month.

Library-Con will be held at the Library Center on August 17.

