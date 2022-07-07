SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Liberty Utilities, which provides electricity to much of Missouri, issued a peak advisory calling for customers to reduce their energy use from noon to 8 p.m. July 7 and 8.

According to the peak advisory sent out by the utility company, Liberty Utilities is asking customers to reduce their use of electricity “due to ongoing extreme heat resulting in high energy demand.”

Ways the company suggests reducing electricity use include:

Turning off lights when you don’t need them.

Setting your thermostats to 78 or higher.

Avoiding using large appliances.

Turning off and unplugging devices and appliances.

“We know that conserving energy this time can be inconvenient, and we apologize for that,” wrote Tim Wilson, the vice president of Liberty Utilities’ electric operations. “We are grateful to our customers for their help in reducing energy use.”

Springfield’s heat was forecasted to rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit July 7 and reach the 90s for much of the following week. According to Drought.gov, Greene County’s temperatures are in the “abnormally dry” range, but 10.5% of people of Greene County are being affected by drought. This is leading to higher energy uses.

However, Springfield is doing fine with its energy, said Joel Alexander, the manager of media and energy services at City Utilities of Springfield.

“Right now, at City Utilities, everything is operating on a normal, daily basis,” Alexander said, adding that conserving energy is still a good idea for Springfield residents who want to save money on their bills.