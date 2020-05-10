Liberty nurse returns from helping in New York City after contracting coronavirus

LIBERTY, Mo.(WDAF) – A local nurse from Liberty is sharing her journey of working in a New York City hospital.

Mollie Brown was on a 21-day contract before returning to her hometown this past week. She told FOX4 about the harsh reality of the situation up there and the need for people to take the virus seriously.

“The view from my patient room last night was the cooler trucks outside, and I don’t want to see that at home,” said Brown, referring to the ways New York hospitals are storing the bodies of those dying from COVID-19. “The reality hits you really hard.”

Brown said it wasn’t a hard decision to go help.

“Seeing New York hit so hard, being a travel nurse, I was in a position to be able to go, so I felt like that’s where the need was and that’s where I should be helping,” she said.

Brown spent three weeks in the heart of the U.S. coronavirus battle in a makeshift ICU. She says she watched people die, and she struggled with a lack of resources.

But the hardest part was when she had to stop.

“I was going to extend a few extra days but started not feeling well and thought it was best to just come on home,” she said.

After testing positive for the virus, Brown returned home.

She said she is taking time to rest and nurse herself back to good health, but she would go again if she was asked.

“I was definitely worried. Today’s the first day I have felt good. It gives me some hope that this won’t be long-lived and one of the lucky ones who didn’t get it as bad,” Brown said. “100% I would do it again.”