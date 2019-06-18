Libertarians make 2020 pitches at Missouri state convention

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — While Donald Trump tweeted about how the economy would fail without him and his Democratic challengers crisscrossed Iowa and New Hampshire promising all kinds of new ways to change Washington and the country, a handful of lesser-known candidates imagined taking it all down.

Sitting before a crowd of a couple dozen Libertarians at the Lamplighter Inn on Saturday night, Arvin Vohra, Adam Kokesh and John Phillips Jr. took questions on hot-button issues facing the chief executive and made the case for doing a lot less in Washington.

Asked about their stances on abortion, the hottest of hot-button issues in Missouri in recent weeks, no one expressed any support for the procedure.

And Vohra, a Maryland resident running for president after losing a U.S. Senate race in 2018, said he would encourage people to meet mothers who opted against abortion even in difficult circumstances.

But he said officials have no right to legislate or regulate it.

