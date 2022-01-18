Lebanon schools close, issue plea for substitute teachers

LEBANON, Mo. — More than a dozen school districts, including Springfield Public Schools, have either canceled classes or opted to go to virtual learning for the remainder of the week. You can see the latest list of closings on our school closings page. The Lebanon school district is also closing Wednesday, January 19 through Friday, January 21.

The Lebanon School District posted Tuesday the closures are due to extensive student and staff absences due to COVID-19 and other illnesses, but also because of a shortage of substitute teachers.

The post went on to say Lebanon schools have a critical staffing shortage in all departments, which makes it challenging to safely care for students. “A lack of subs due to illness and a general shortage has made it even more difficult to effectively operate our schools,” the statement says. The district then urges anyone who has considered substituting, even for one day a week, to apply through Penmac.

Lebanon officials say the district’s goal is to return to class Monday, January 24, continuing, “Learning from home during closures is on our horizon, but as our school year calendar states, AMI will not begin until our 7th day of closure (weather or illness.)”