Lebanon practices response to potential school shooting with annual drill

LEBANON, Mo.– For the past six years, Lebanon High School Vice Principal Craig Reeves has been turning the tables on teachers, enrolling them in his annual class. The subject is always the same: Active shooter preparedness.

“It’s kind of homegrown,” he told Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov.

Reeves says the first active shooter prep training was in response to the school shootings he was seeing regularly pop up on the news.

Each year since then, Reeves said, the class has developed, adding new lessons to what is now a more well-rounded curriculum.

“Today, we’re going to be focusing on our relationship with kids,” he said before 2019’s training session kicked off.

“What we find over and over again, throughout what you hear on TV and also the successes that you don’t hear on TV, is that its kids that are bringing the information to us.”

The class will also focus on training teachers to apply tourniquets.

“Many of [the teachers] have never used one before. So, we want to make sure they do that,” he said.

Reeves hopes teaching the teachers to better handle one of these worst-case scenarios will be the first step in creating a culture of safety in the Lebanon School District.

“We teach math, science, English, social studies, PE, everything else,” Reeves said. “But we also have to teach our kids not only to be safe in our buildings but also safe at Walmart or somewhere else.”