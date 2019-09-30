Lebanon police looking for driver who hit 12-year-old girl with car

LEBANON, Mo. — Police in Lebanon are looking for a driver accused of killing a 12-year-old girl with a car.

Jailei Luke was hit Saturday night, Sept. 28, at the intersection of North Highway five and North Adams Street in Lebanon.

She was flown to Mercy Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Police say a black Chevy truck hit the girl and then drove away.

Officers are asking for help to locate the truck and identify the driver.

Holman Howe is handling Jailei’s funeral arrangements.

No date has been set yet but you can send flowers to the family.