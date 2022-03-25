LEBANON, Mo. — The Lebanon Police Department is teaming up with several automotive businesses to participate in a new anti-theft program.

The program “Etch and Catch” is a new effort to deter thieves and to track stolen catalytic converters.

Here’s how it works:

When a vehicle goes in for a service at a participating automotive business the vehicle’s owner can request to have their license plate number etched on their catalytic c converter. The business will also mark a line on the catalytic converter with a bright-colored heat number. If a thief is found in possession of a catalytic converter with these markings, law enforcement or scrap yard personnel will know the catalytic converter has been stolen.

Lebanon police say scrap yards should not accept a catalytic converter that has these markings.

