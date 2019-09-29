Lebanon police asking for community’s help after fatal hit-and-run

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Around 7:30 p.m. Lebanon police officers were notified of a fatal car and pedestrian crash.

According to a press release by the Lebanon Police Department, a car hit a 12-year-old girl at the intersection of North Highway 5 and North Adams Street.

She was transported to Mercy Hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

“The vehicle that struck the female subject left the scene of the accident and was described as being a black Chevrolet truck, last seen going northbound on Highway 5 after the accident occurred,” the release said.

Lebanon police are asking the community to help find the person driving the vehicle.