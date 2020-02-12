Lebanon PD ups its suspect-searching game by using fire department’s equipment

LEBANON, Mo. — The Lebanon Fire Department is providing equipment training to the city’s police department this week.

According to the City of Lebanon Communications Office, certain pieces of the Lebanon Fire Department’s equipment could also help police during a search, rescue mission, or criminal investigation.

Fire Chief Sam Schneider and other team members have, so far, shown Lebanon PD how to use their thermal imaging camera, collapsed structures scanner, and a device designed to pick up faint sounds buried under rubble.





“We just want the police department to know what resources are available to them,” Schneider said. “Most of the officers did not know this equipment was available, and we want them to know how to request the equipment and have an understanding of how to set up and use it.”

Police Chief Bryan Arnold expects to complete the final training for the two police squads on Thursday (02/13/20) at Fire Station No. 1.

“The class was excellent, and this type of interaction builds a stronger relationship between the departments,” Arnold told Ozarks First.

Lebanon Public Works will be training police officers and firefighters next week on power pole rescue operations.