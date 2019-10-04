Lebanon motorcycle group honors 12-year-old hit-and-run victim

LEBANON, Mo.– While police are still looking for the person who was driving the pickup truck that hit and killed 12-year-old Jailei Luke on Saturday, September 28, a group of local bikers found a way to honor the girl’s short life less than a week after her passing.

On Friday (10/04/19), the Guardians of the Children motorcycle club, contacted by Luke’s surviving family, escorted the 12-year-old to her final resting place.

Family members say Jailei liked motorcycles. Though Guardians of the Children are based in Marshfield, MO, we’re told bikers came from over 100 miles away to help with the child’s funeral.

“So that’s all it takes. Any time a child is involved we put the word out, as you can see behind me the bike community comes together when a child is involved,” one of the riders told Ozarks First.

The Thursday before the ride, Lebanon PD released a security camera image of the suspected truck involved.

The image was taken at Jefferson and Commercial in Lebanon. If you know anything about the vehicle, you are encouraged to call Lebanon PD.