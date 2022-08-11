CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into a vehicle. According to a Camden County Sheriff’s Office press release, the person who owned the property was in St. Louis.

Several people were loading things into some vehicles when deputies arrived. Deputies found that the people had been inside the home and the barn. The people could not tell deputies why they were there or who owned the property.

Five people were arrested, but only two are charged until the investigation continues:

Jeffrey A. Jones, 44, of Lebanon, has a felony charge of burglary and a felony charge of stealing. Jones is being held without bond at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.

Bobby L. Alford, 44, of Lebanon, has the same charges but is being held on a $50,000 bond.