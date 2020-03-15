Lebanon mayor suspends utility shut-offs during COVID-19 outbreak

LEBANON, Mo. — Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr is suspending utility shut-offs for non-payment as the community works to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, the mayor said this directive is effective immediately.

“Our residents and businesses are facing a unique and unknown challenge,” Carr said. “Your city government is working hard to understand the possible impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and we want our customers to know we understand the potential hardship. We want to do our part to remove one possible area of concern for our customers.”

The City of Lebanon also reminded customers that you can pay utilities by phone at 866-795-5935 or by going online at www.lebanonmissouri.org.