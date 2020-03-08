Lebanon man wanted for burglary arrested

by: Jasmine Perry

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department Facebook

LEBANON, Mo. — Lebanon Police arrested Jody Wayne Dismang Saturday night on (3/7/20).

According to the Lebanon Police Department, they received a tip that Dismang was inside a residence in the 200 block of Garfield Street.

Dismang had warrants for felony burglary and stealing out of Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and was wanted for a parole violation.

Both Lebanon PD and Laclede County Sheriff’s Office worked together to find Dismang.

Related Articles: Laclede County Sheriff’s Office looking for Lebanon man wanted for burglary

