Lebanon man wanted for burglary arrested

LEBANON, Mo. — Lebanon Police arrested Jody Wayne Dismang Saturday night on (3/7/20).

According to the Lebanon Police Department, they received a tip that Dismang was inside a residence in the 200 block of Garfield Street.

Dismang had warrants for felony burglary and stealing out of Laclede County Sheriff’s Office and was wanted for a parole violation.

Both Lebanon PD and Laclede County Sheriff’s Office worked together to find Dismang.

Related Articles: Laclede County Sheriff’s Office looking for Lebanon man wanted for burglary