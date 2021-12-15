Lebanon man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to child endangerment resulting in child’s death

LEBANON, Mo – A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in the child’s death received his sentenced on December 13.

Kyle Nickel was sentenced to 20 years in prison with five year’s probation.

Nickel also received 60 days of shock time at Laclede County.

The probable cause statement reports on March 27, 2018, two-month-old Gracelyn Nickel was acting fussy, and Kyle told authorities he was getting frustrated.

Nickel told authorities he threw her on the armrest of the couch causing a fracture to her skull and five blood clots in her brain, which she later died from, according to the autopsy.