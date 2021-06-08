Lebanon man pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in child’s death

LEBANON, Mo. — After a Lebanon man’s jury trial set for May was canceled, Kyle Nickel returned to court June 7, 2021, where he pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in the child’s death, according to court documents.

The probable cause statement reports on March 27, 2018, two-month-old Gracelyn Nickel was acting fussy and Kyle told authorities he was getting frustrated.

Nickel told authorities he threw her on the armrest of the couch causing a fracture to her skull and five blood clots in her brain, which she later died from, according to the autopsy.

Nickel is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 3, 2021.

