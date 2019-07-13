Lebanon man arrested for a string of burglaries

LEBANON, Mo. — A Lebanon man is under arrest in connection to a string of burglaries including stealing from a fire department.

36-year-old Robert Nyman was arrested Wednesday, July 10, when Greene County deputied got a call of a burglary in progress.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says Nyman was a suspect in three burglaries in their county also.

Nyman was found with stolen items from the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District and the other two locations, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s been charged with stealing and is due in court next month.