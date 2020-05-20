Springfield church demolished, congregation finds surprise hidden in walls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After two fires and a tornado, the congregation of Springfield’s Gibson Chapel says it had no other choice but to demolish its old church home. But before completely saying goodbye, the 129-year-old church had one final parting gift.

Jack Cormack, Pastor of the old Gibson Chapel, said he received a call from SMC, the company tasked with bringing the building down. According to Cormack, SMC found a time capsule inside one of the church walls.

The stone in front of where the time capsule was found, read 1891, the date the building was built.

“You can tell they weren’t just living in the moment. They were trying to preserve that for future generations,” said Ferba Lofton, a church member, who was christened and attended services at Gibson Chapel.

Interior of Gibson Chapel

Gibson Chapel Program

Gibson Chapel

Philharmonics Quintette, Gibson Chapel

The Chapel found the remains of an old bible and what pastors assume is some kind of anointing oil. Some of the items found in the time capsule will be on display at the church’s new location.