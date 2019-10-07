Learn to give CPR without having to kiss anybody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Remember in the movie “The Sandlot” when Michael “Squints” Palledorous pretends to drown so he can kiss local lifeguard Wendy Peffercorn? It’s a funny scene, especially if you can relate to Squints. But what if you were Peffercorn?

On Thursday, October 10th, people in Springfield can attend a class on giving “hands-only” CPR, and hopefully, learn how to avoid being “Peffercorned” while trying to save lives.

The class, one stop on a hands-only CPR tour presented by the American Heart Association and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, is being taught all over the country. Instructors are scheduled to stop in New York, Connecticut, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio, Virginia, and Indiana.

“Attendees can learn the two simple steps of hands-only CPR during interactive sessions set to music. Two emcees will perform to a song that is 100 to 120 beats per minute,” a statement by the American Heart Association says.

The class, which is free, will be taught at Springfield’s Ozarks Technical Community College campus at 1001 E. Chestnut Expressway.