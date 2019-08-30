Live Now
Learn Springfield’s role in Hurricane Dorian

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield generally sees little, if any, impact from tropical systems and storms.

However, Springfield does and is helping with forecasting and relief efforts.

Everyday the National Weather Service office in Springfield, as well as all the NWS offices, launch two weather balloons with a radiosonde attached. These radiosondes collect data, including measuring pressure, relative humidity, temperature, and wind, and generally reach around 100,000 feet. The data that is collected and ingested into forecast models, which help meteorologists forecast weather.

The Springfield office, along with several other offices, is now launching four weather balloons a day to aid in hurricane forecasting.

Kyle Perez at the National Weather Service office in Springfield said these launches are helping the National Hurricane Center forecast for Dorian.

These extra launches will continue until further notice.

Convoy of Hope is also sending a helping hand. A team will be deployed during the holiday weekend to aid in disaster relief. Once the team arrives in Florida, they will asses what needs to be done.

To follow Convoy of Hope’s response, click here.

