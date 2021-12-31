Learn more about your health with CoxHealth’s Walk With a Doc program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth is giving everyone in the community the chance to start 2022 off on a healthy note with Walk With a Doc. The program offers a walk with local physicians while people learn about various health topics for free.

The first Walk With a Doc is on January 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. The events will continue on the first Saturday of every month. Anyone is welcome to attend as providers of the Cox Family Medicine Residency (Cox FMR) share and discuss health topics with participants.

Here’s what you need to know:

The walks take place at the Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathaniel Greene/Close Memorial Park

Participants should meet on the roof of the Botanical Center

If the weather is below 32 degrees or if it’s snowing, the walk will be moved to the Myer Center

The decision to move will be posted the Friday before the walk on social media: WWAD Springfield MO on Instagram and Walk With a Doc (Springfield, MO) on Facebook

The walks take place at the Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathaniel Greene/Close Memorial Park. Participants are to meet on the roof of the Botanical Center. If the weather is 32 degrees or below, or it`s snowing, the walk will be moved to The Meyer Center. The decision to make this move will be posted the Friday before the walk on social media: WWAD Springfield MO on Instagram and Walk With a Doc (Springfield, MO) on Facebook.

According to CoxHealth, during the walk, participants will receive free perks like a t-shirt, pedometer, and water bottle. Blood pressure checks are also offered after the walk. Registration is not required. For the health and safety of the community, masking will be required when physical distancing cannot be ensured.

Walk With A Doc is a national non-profit organization that exists to encourage healthy physical activity in people of all ages and reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle in order to improve the health and well-being of the country.