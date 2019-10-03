Learn about recent updates to floating wetlands in Sequiota Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In 2018, floating wetlands were put into Sequiota Lake to help with the algae growth problem.

Those wetlands were placed in the lake to absorb the excess nutrients that the algae were feeding on, but with this being a pilot project, the city and park board are still learning the best practices.

This past spring, Environmental Services in Springfield re-evaluated the already installed wetlands and checked on their progress.

Some plants were lost so they improved the structure of the wetland and planted some bigger plants that are doing really well.

So, why is there still so much algae?

Miles Park with the Springfield Park Board said there I extremely high nutrient content in the lake. The algae is feeding off the nutrients that flows out of Sequiota Cave, run off, animal waste, etc.

There are a number of ways for the algae to grow outside of the nutrients found in the water as well.

The warm and well above average temperatures we have seen only prolonged the algae growth season.

In addition to excess nutrients, the other ingredients in the recipe for algae is sunlight and heat and so when you get that perfect recipe, you’re gonna see a lot of algae out there. Carrie Lamb, Water Quality Compliance Officer, City of Springfield

What are the plants for the future? The city and the park board hope to add more wetlands soon.

These wetlands are all made with donated and recycled materials, so there is little cost for the city.