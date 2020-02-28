Leap Day: Why do we have it?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Leap Day. It happens once every four years, but why?

Let’s start with this:

The earth revolves around the sun. One year = one revolution around the sun. Most people think a revolution cycle takes a flat 365 days. It actually takes 365.2422 days for the earth to make one full revolution.

So, if we didn’t have Leap Day roughly 5.8 hours would be missed each year, which would mean in 100 years our calendar would be 24 days off.

The solution? Add one day every four years to make up for the time lost. Problem solved? Well, almost.

By adding one day every four years, we have around 11.2 minutes too much each year. Therefore, in 100 years we will be off by about 18 hours.

In order to fix that, we play Leap Year Hopscotch. What does that mean? Well, we skip a leap year if it falls at the start of a century UNLESS that year is divisible by 400.

Still following? With the Leap Day and Hopscotch rules, we STILL have 25.9 seconds too much each year. At this rate, it would take 3, 333 years to be one day off.