Leaders in Branson area discuss ways to help those struggling with poverty

LOOKPOINT, Mo. – Turning talk into action is the goal of leaders in the Branson area.

They gathered at College of the Ozarks to hear about ways to help those struggling with poverty in the city.

C of O has been holding summits like this since 2007.

They’re an effort to start conversations in the community.

Sue Head is the vice president of cultural affairs at C of O.

She said it’s time to move beyond conversation.

“Today we’re going to talk about a new framework, that we’d like to adopt for this region, that will give us sort of a three-legged stool approach that we’ve seen used other places like Greenville, South Carolina, and Waco, Texas,” Sue Head, Vice President for Cultural Affairs and Dean of Character Education said. “It’s a collective impact model, and we think that it’s going to help us move the needle on poverty here.”

Head explained the goal of collective impact is to teach the community how to support the agencies that help those in poverty and to increase collaboration between those agencies.

She hopes to report progress by this time next year.