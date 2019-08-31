Lawyer shares how the Clean Slate Clinic can change lives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A Missouri law that took effect in 2018 is giving qualified individuals a second chance.

It’s called the Clean Slate Act, and here in Springfield, there are now Clean Slate Clinics. The third clinic is this upcoming Tuesday.

I spoke with Crista Hogan of the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association about the clinic and what it means for the people of Southwest Missouri.

The clinic is for those who have been convicted of low-level offenses. They can now get those offenses expunged from public record. Hogan says law enforcement will still have access to those records.

The most recent crime added to the expungable offenses: stealing.

Hogan says during the first clinics she has seen people grateful to be able to get that second chance. Some people have had these offenses impacting their lives for decades she says.

When filling out a job application and the criminal record section comes up what do you do?

“The law actually states, that if your record is expunged you can honestly and legally answer that question as a no, that you have not been convicted of a misdemeanor,” says Hogan.

Currently, there are more than 20 local attorneys volunteering to help with Springfield’s clean slate project.

